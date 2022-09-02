The Pretty Reckless Jam With Soundgarden's Kim Thayil

The Pretty Reckless brought out Soundgarden's Kim Thayil to join them on stage at the Moore Theater in Seattle, WA on Wednesday night (August 31st) to perform their collaborative track, "Only Love Can Save Me Now".
The song appeared on The Pretty Reckless' latest album, "Death By Rock And Roll", and featured a guest appearance by Thayil and his Soundgarden bandmate Matt Cameron.
Frontwoman Taylor Momsen took to social media following the on stage jam and shared, "Thank you to the legendary Kim Thayil for joining us for an unforgettable night at Seattle's Moore Theater...I'm once again humbled to share the stage with you my dear friend, what an amazing human being #KimThayil #OnlyLoveCanSaveMeNow". See her post here.
The Pretty Reckless To Deliver Other Worlds This Fall
The Pretty Reckless Missing Halestorm Tour Kick Off Due To Covid
The Pretty Reckless Recruited Soundgarden Icons For Video 2021 In Review
Shinedown, The Pretty Reckless and Diamante Tour Coming
The Pretty Reckless Music and Merch
Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rare In-Store Event- Pierce The Veil Return- Fear Factory's Dino Cazares Questions Furnace Fest Logo- more
AC/DC Frontman Honored To Play Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert- Anthrax Cancel 40th Anniversary Tour Leg- Nickelback- Corey Taylor- more
Reward Offered For Lost Nickelback- Arctic Monkeys Premiere 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball' Video- Red Hot Chili Peppers- more
Metallica Tell Fans To Save The Date- Motley Crue and Asking Alexandra Stars Fuel Hyro The Hero's Single- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tour- more
Why Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving The U.S.- Megadeth Hit New Milestones- Kenny Chesney Wraps Up Here And Now Tour- more
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago
Graham Nash - Live: Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales
Sites and Sounds: Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach
Caught In The Act: Red Hot Chili Peppers Rock Soldier Field
Road Trip: Temple of Poseidon, Greece
Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rare In-Store Event
Pierce The Veil Return With 'Pass The Nirvana'
Fear Factory's Dino Cazares Questions Furnace Fest Logo
Deep Purple Share Unreleased Demon's Eye Live Video
The Pretty Reckless Jam With Soundgarden's Kim Thayil
Motley Crue Remaster 'Smokin' In The Boys Room' Video
Gorillaz Share New Single and Announce Album
Young the Giant Release 'My Way' Video