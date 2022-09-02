The Pretty Reckless Jam With Soundgarden's Kim Thayil

The Pretty Reckless brought out Soundgarden's Kim Thayil to join them on stage at the Moore Theater in Seattle, WA on Wednesday night (August 31st) to perform their collaborative track, "Only Love Can Save Me Now".

The song appeared on The Pretty Reckless' latest album, "Death By Rock And Roll", and featured a guest appearance by Thayil and his Soundgarden bandmate Matt Cameron.

Frontwoman Taylor Momsen took to social media following the on stage jam and shared, "Thank you to the legendary Kim Thayil for joining us for an unforgettable night at Seattle's Moore Theater...I'm once again humbled to share the stage with you my dear friend, what an amazing human being #KimThayil #OnlyLoveCanSaveMeNow". See her post here.

