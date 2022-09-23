The Pretty Reckless Unplug For 'Harley Darling'

The Pretty Reckless have shared a visualizer video for a brand new acoustic version of their song "Harley Darling". The original track comes from their latest album, "Death By Rock And Roll".

Taylor Momsen had this to say, "'Harley Darling' is a love letter to Kato Khandwala. It's as simple as that. So many of us have stories of losing loved ones, especially now, and I hope this song can be used in other's healing as it was in my own."

"Harley Darling" Acoustic follows the release of "Got So High". Both tracks are features on the band's forthcoming collection, "Other Worlds", which will be hitting stores on November 4th. Watch the video below:

