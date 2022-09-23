.

The Pretty Reckless Unplug For 'Harley Darling'

Keavin Wiggins | 09-23-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Pretty Reckless Other Worlds cover art
Other Worlds cover art

The Pretty Reckless have shared a visualizer video for a brand new acoustic version of their song "Harley Darling". The original track comes from their latest album, "Death By Rock And Roll".

Taylor Momsen had this to say, "'Harley Darling' is a love letter to Kato Khandwala. It's as simple as that. So many of us have stories of losing loved ones, especially now, and I hope this song can be used in other's healing as it was in my own."

"Harley Darling" Acoustic follows the release of "Got So High". Both tracks are features on the band's forthcoming collection, "Other Worlds", which will be hitting stores on November 4th. Watch the video below:

Related Stories


The Pretty Reckless Unplug For 'Harley Darling'

The Pretty Reckless Jam With Soundgarden's Kim Thayil

The Pretty Reckless To Deliver Other Worlds This Fall

The Pretty Reckless Missing Halestorm Tour Kick Off Due To Covid

The Pretty Reckless Recruited Soundgarden Icons For Video 2021 In Review

The Pretty Reckless Music and Merch

News > The Pretty Reckless

advertisement
Day In Rock

Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song- Disturbed Announce New 'Divisive' Album With 'Unstoppable'- more

Sammy Hagar Explains Crazy Times Artwork- Steve Perry Launches Legal Action Over Journey Trademarks- Ozzy Osbourne- more

Guns N' Roses Expand Use Your Illusion For Box Set- Motley Crue Stadium Tour With Def Leppard Tops $170 Million-Smashing Pumpkins- more

advertisement
Reviews

Creedence Clearwater Revival - Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall

RockPile: Ladies Edition Linda Gail Lewis, Mary Fahl, More

Quick Flicks: Schemers

Pink Floyd - Animals 2018 Remix

Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 2

Latest News

AWOLNATION Look To Overly Digitized Future With 'Freaking Me Out'

The Night Flight Orchestra To Celebrate David Andersson With Fall Tour

Joe Bonamassa Announces Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean III

The Ghost Club 'Don't Let Go' With New Video

Rolling Stones Share Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing in the Shadow? Videos

Shania Twain Returns With 'Waking Up Dreaming'

The Pretty Reckless Unplug For 'Harley Darling'

5 Seconds of Summer Share 'Bad Omens' Video For Royal Albert Hall Livestream