Pearl Jam Stream New Song 'Superblood Wolfmoon'

Cover art courtesy Republic Records Cover art courtesy Republic Records

Pearl Jam have shared another taste of their forthcoming album with the release of a new single called "Superblood Wolfmoon", that follows their previous single from the record, "Dance of the Clairvoyants".

Both tracks comes from the group's forthcoming studio album "Gigaton", which is scheduled to hit stores on March 27th and is the follow-up to their 2013 effort "Lightning Bolt".

Jeff Ament shared his thoughts about the new record, "I can't tell you how proud I am about this group of songs. As you know, we took our time and that benefited us taking more chances.

"'Dance' was a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration, mixing up the instrumentation and building a great song, and Ed writing some of my favorite words yet, around Matt's killer drum pattern.

"Did I mention Mike's insane guitar part and that Stone is playing bass on this one? We've opened some new doors creatively and that's exciting." Listen to the new song below:





Related Stories

Pearl Jam Release Dance of the Clairvoyants (Mach lll) Video

Pearl Jam To Rock Apollo Theater For Special Show

Pearl Jam Release Two 'Dance Of The Clairvoyants' Videos

Mark Morton Shares Video For Cover Of Pearl Jam Classic

Pearl Jam Star Reassures Fans About New Album

Pearl Jam Release New Single 'Dance Of The Clairvoyants'

Pearl Jam Share More 'Gigaton' Album Details

Pearl Jam Announce New Album and American Tour

Pearl Jam Making Progress On New Studio Album 2019 In Review

More Pearl Jam News



