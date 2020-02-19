.

Aborted Announce 'La Grande Mascarade'

William Lee | 02-19-2020

AbortedPhoto courtesy The Orchard

Aborted have announced that they will be releasing a brand new EP, entitled "La Grande Mascarade" on April 17th. The 3-track effort will feature studio recordings of "Gloom and the Art of Tribulation", "Serpent of Depravity", and "Funereal Malediction".

The band had this to say, "Not only do we have this ultimate badass tour with Napalm Death, but since 2020 marks 25 years of us making noise, we figured we should take advantage of that fact and serve you guys up some tasty treats in the form of the EP 'La Grande Mascarade'!

"If you want to hear us go beyond the limits of what we have done so far, stay tuned for the first single soon! Our US pre-order featuring the import digipak is already up at Indiemerch and limited to only 200 units!

"For the Europeans out there; Impericon will have the same pre-order in a few days," states the band about the forthcoming release."


