Aborted Announce Official New Guitarist

Michael Angulia | 03-01-2020

AbortedVideo capture

Aborted have announced that former Vale of Pnath guitarist Harrison Patuto is now an official member of the group and they have released a play-through video with the axeman.

Patuto had tis to say, "It is with great pleasure that I announce my permanence within the band of Aborted. This past year has been a surplus of hard work and good times, as we performed a total of 82 shows together.

"There were big shoes to fill for me, but the dedication, effort, talent and kindness of the guys has made it all the more easy for me to feel at home. There are exciting things ahead, and I could not be more honoured to be a part of it."

Singer Sven "Svencho" de Caluwe added, "Since we parted ways with Mendel after the Hell Over Europe tour 2, we have been working on getting a more than stellar replacement, we wanted to take our time to make sure the 'new guy' would fit the band both in terms of personality, writing and had the necessary dedication and skills.

"After doing several tours with Harrison Patuto, it was very clear he is the right man for the job, so with no further ado, please welcome mister Harrison Patuto as the official 5th member of the band!

"We are sure several of you have seen him on stage with us already and he will be partaking in the writing of our next album. Here's a video of him shredding through 'Exquisite Covinous Drama' for you all to see!" Watch the play-though video below:


