Aborted Announce Hell Over North America Headline Tour Aborted have announced that they will be launching their Hell Over North America headline tour this spring with support from Cryptopsy, Benighted, and Hideous Divinity.



frontman Sven De Caluwe had this to say,, "Once again we return to North America, this time to spread the devastation of Terrorvision on our first official Hell over North America headline run. We are super stoked to see many familiar faces again on the road on this ambulant blast beat party, so make sure to not miss out, the line-up has most of the Hell over Europe bands and was an absolute blast and makes an evening death metal fans shouldn't miss out on. "We couldn't be more stoked to go out again with our good friends in Cryptopsy and Benighted, as well as watch Stefano die from playing twice a night as we have Hideous Divinity who are also embarking on this run. Two European bands which have never played on American soil, don't miss out, get your tickets and have a good time with all of us!"



Aborted Tour Dates

w/Cryptopsy, Benighted, Hideous Divinity

March 21 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

March 22 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

March 23 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

March 24 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

March 27 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

March 28 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

March 30 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

March 31 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

April 1 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

April 2 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

April 3 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live!

April 4 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

April 8 - Atlanta, GA - 529

April 9 - Margate, FL - O'Malley's

April 10 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

April 13 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

April 14 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

April 15 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory

April 16 - Quebec City, QC - Salle Multi

April 17 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral

April 18 - Rouyn-Noranda, QC - Scène Évolu-Son

April 19 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

April 20 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel

