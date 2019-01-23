News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Aborted Announce Hell Over North America Headline Tour

01-23-2019
Aborted

Aborted have announced that they will be launching their Hell Over North America headline tour this spring with support from Cryptopsy, Benighted, and Hideous Divinity.

frontman Sven De Caluwe had this to say,, "Once again we return to North America, this time to spread the devastation of Terrorvision on our first official Hell over North America headline run. We are super stoked to see many familiar faces again on the road on this ambulant blast beat party, so make sure to not miss out, the line-up has most of the Hell over Europe bands and was an absolute blast and makes an evening death metal fans shouldn't miss out on.

"We couldn't be more stoked to go out again with our good friends in Cryptopsy and Benighted, as well as watch Stefano die from playing twice a night as we have Hideous Divinity who are also embarking on this run. Two European bands which have never played on American soil, don't miss out, get your tickets and have a good time with all of us!"

Aborted Tour Dates
w/Cryptopsy, Benighted, Hideous Divinity
March 21 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary
March 22 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
March 23 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
March 24 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre
March 27 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
March 28 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House
March 30 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
March 31 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
April 1 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
April 2 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
April 3 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live!
April 4 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
April 8 - Atlanta, GA - 529
April 9 - Margate, FL - O'Malley's
April 10 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
April 13 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
April 14 - Providence, RI - Alchemy
April 15 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory
April 16 - Quebec City, QC - Salle Multi
April 17 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral
April 18 - Rouyn-Noranda, QC - Scène Évolu-Son
April 19 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
April 20 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel


