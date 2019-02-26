News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Aborted Part Ways With Member

02-26-2019
Aborted

Aborted have parted ways with Mendel bij de Leij and the band has recruited Harrison Patuto (Vale of Pnath, Dissonance in Design) as a fill in guitarist .

Mendel had this to say, Man, where do I begin? I guess I'll cut right to the chase: After almost 7 years of what has been one of the best experiences of my life, we mutually have come to the agreement that this is the point where Aborted ends for me.

"After my father passed away last year my focus started to slowly shift on different levels whereas the others were dedicated and motivated to make Aborted dominate, and believe me: they will, and I'm extremely proud of them.

"I remember I started listening to Aborted back in 2004, becoming a fan boy and I'll never forget the moment Sven asked me to join 8 years later; truly a moment I still embrace to this day.

"Of course I will miss my brothers, I love them; I wouldn't be the person I am today without them. I couldn't have wished for any better group of idiots, not a chance! For now I will focus on my solo project 'Mendel', my job (being a mixing/mastering engineer) and other musical endeavors. And the following is a cliché perhaps, but truly: All the fans around the world and all those who've supported us, you guys f***ing rule from the bottom of my heart.

"Now if you guys don't support my boys on their upcoming tour and future plans: I'll get Chuck Norris to roundhouse kick all of you."


Related Stories


Aborted Part Ways With Member

Aborted Announce Hell Over North America Headline Tour

More Aborted News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Alice In Chains and Korn Announce Summer Tour- Iron Maiden Add Dates To American Legacy Of The Beast Tour- Heart Reveal Details For First Show Together In 3 Years- more

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Working On 'Really Cool' New Music- Queen Rock Academy Awards As Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Four Oscars- Neal Schon Launches Journey Tour- more

Sammy Hagar All For Original Van Halen Reunion- Peter Frampton Reveals That Health Issue Is Behind Farewell Tour- Slash Captured Recent Concert For Upcoming DVD- Metallica- more

KISS Expecting An Emotional End To The Band- Capsize Remove Member Following Sexual Misconduct Allegation- Peter Frampton Announces Farewell Tour- Mike Shinoda- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Alice In Chains and Korn Announce Summer Tour

Iron Maiden Add Dates To American Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Heart Reveal Details For First Show Together In Three Years

Stevie Nicks Celebrating Rock Hall Induction With New Releases

Bring Me The Horizon Announce North American Tour

Alan Parsons Reveals Collaboration With Jason Mraz

Queensryche Preview 'Blood Of The Levant' Video

Fates Warning Reuniting With Original Member At Upcoming Shows

Todd Rundgren Announces Utopia Live At The Chicago Theatre

Demon Hunter Release 'On My Side' Video

Aborted Part Ways With Member

Singled Out: Matt Pless' Ashtray

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Working On 'Really Cool' New Music

Queen Rock Academy Awards As Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Four Oscars

Neal Schon Launches Journey Through Time Tour

Elton John 'Rocketman' Biopic Trailer Released

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.