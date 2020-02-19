Alter Bridge Announces Walk The Sky Spring US Tour

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge have announced dates for a spring US tour in support of their latest album, "Walk The Sky." The trek will see Alter Bridge joined by Black Stone Cherry and Saint Asonia.

The month-long spring series will open in Atlanta, GA on May 1 and includes festival appearances at Charlotte's Epicenter, Daytona Beach's Welcome To Rockville, Columbus' Sonic Temple and Oklahoma's Rocklahoma.

An artist presale runs from Wednesday, February 19 at 10 am to Thursday, February 20 at 10 pm local time, with general public tickets going on sale Friday, February 21 at 10 am local time. See the tour dates here.

