The 1975 Release 'The Birthday Party' Video

Photo courtesy Interscope Photo courtesy Interscope

The 1975 have released a music video for their brand-new track, "The Birthday Party." The comes from their forhtocming album "Notes On A Conditional Form."

The new visual reunites the band with director Ben Ditto and co-director / lead artist Jon Emmony, who previously worked together with the 1975 for the "People" video last year.

Ditto had this to say about the video, "It was truly inspiring to work with The 1975 on this project, combining digital craft with true emotion and a subversive and multilayered narrative.

"Matty and I have a shared fascination with the underbelly of Internet culture and how that impacts modern life, and we looked to address this from several directions and created an engaging and beautiful piece of filmmaking to contain these messages and their performance in a revolutionary way." Watch it below:





Related Stories

The 1975 Stream New Song and Announce American Tour

More The 1975 News



