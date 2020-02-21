Pearl Jam Get Animated For 'Superblood Wolfmoon' Video

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam are debuting an animated video for their brand new single, "Superblood Wolfmoon". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Gigaton."

The clip was animated by Keith Ross, who runs @TinyConcert channel on Instagram and is known for "bite-sized animated music videos" drawn with a ballpoint pen; the Pearl Jam track marks the animator's first full-length song video.

Due March 27, Pearl Jam's first album in seven years was produced by Josh Evans and the group. The band will launch the project with a spring tour of North America that will begin March 18 in Toronto, ON, which will include a recently-announced gig at Harlem's Apollo Theater for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners on March 26. Watch the video here.

