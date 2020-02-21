.

Slipknot Reveal Knotfest At Sea Lineup

William Lee | 02-21-2020

SlipknotCruise poster courtesy Cosa Nostra

Slipknot have revealed some of the bands that will be joining them when they set sail this summer for their inaugural Knotfest At Sea cruise event.

They will be playing two headline sets on the cruise and it will also feature performances from Anthrax, Behemoth, Devildriver, Sevendust, Skindred, Ho99o9, Higher Power and Sleep Token. Additional acts are still to be announced.

Behemoth frontman Nergal had this to say, "Maggots and Legions! Our momentous tour with Slipknot comes to an end in a few days and it's been our biggest in Europe to date! But I'm beyond excited that our comradeship with Slipknot ain't over yet... for we're teaming up with them again for Knotfest At Sea! We look forward to feasting again this Summer!"

Dez Fafara added, "DevilDriver is extremely honored to be asked to play the first KnotFest At Sea cruise! We cannot wait to sail the high seas together with Slipknot and this killer line-up of bands. So raise the Skull & Crossbones and prepare for a party at sea".

Knotfest At Sea will launch from Barcelona on August 10th and will run until August 14th.


