Aerosmith Share Deuces Are Wild Recap Video

Las Vegas Photo courtesy Sunshine Sachs Las Vegas Photo courtesy Sunshine Sachs

(hennemusic) Aerosmith are streaming a video recap of their winter 2020 Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency series. "SIN CITY!," says the Boston band. "We started off 2020 by letting the music do the talking! Las Vegas returns May 20th, 2020!"

Aerosmith resumed the residency at the MGM Park Theater late last month, after being honored as MusiCares Person Of The Year on January 24 and a performance at the Grammy Awards on January 26.

Both appearances saw drum tech John Douglas perform in place of Joey Kramer - who was on hand to accept the MusiCares honor - despite the rocker's effort to rejoin his bandmates following a series of injuries and health issues that have kept him out of the live lineup since last July.

A lawsuit filed by Kramer in an attempt to force the group to allow his return - after the drummer left rehab in December "against the recommendation of his addiction counselor", according to court papers - was dismissed by a Massachusetts judge ahead of the events, although Kramer did reunite with the band for the final three performances of the January series in Las Vegas. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Aerosmith Reunite With Drummer Joey Kramer

Aerosmith Featured In Las Vegas Tourism Commercial

Aerosmith Announce 50th Anniversary Concert

Joey Kramer Part Of Aerosmith MusiCares Event

Aerosmith Case Judge Rules Against Joey Kramer

Aerosmith's Joey Kramer Explains Failed Legal Action

Aerosmith Member Sues Band Over Grammy Ban

Aerosmith Will Rock MusiCares Concert

Aerosmith And Run-DMC To Reportedly Rock Grammy Awards

More Aerosmith News



