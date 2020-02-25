Red Hot Chili Peppers And Tool Replace Metallica At Festival

Red Hot Chili Peppers will be playing their first gig together reunited with guitarist John Frusciante when they headline the Sonic Temple festival.

The reunited lineup of the band will be leading the bill for the first night of the festival that will be taking place on May 15th, 16th and 17th in Columbus, Ohio.

They will be replacing Metallica who were set to play two full sets at the festival but were forced to pull out so that frontman James Hetfield can attend a "critical recovery event" related to his addiction treatment.

Tool has been recruited to replace the metal giants on the closing night of the festival.





