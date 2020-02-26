Def Leppard Stream 1980 Live Rarity

Box Set cover art Box Set cover art

(hennemusic) Def Leppard are streaming audio of a 1980 performance of their rare track, "Good Morning Freedom", as a preview to the March 20 release of its inclusion on the new box set, "The Early Years 79-81.".

Captured in concert at the Oxford New Theatre, the tune was the b-side to the group's first US single, "Hello America", from their debut album, "On Through The Night", although the b-side did not appear on the project.

Billed as "the definitive collection of the band's early music," the 5CD package delivers remastered versions of the UK group's first two studio records alongside previously-unreleased live material and a collection of B-sides and rarities.

"Well the fans asked, and we listened!," says vocalist and executive producer Joe Elliott. "Really excited to have our early years reworked with a load of rare material including the newly unearthed Live at the Oxford New Theatre, recorded on the 1980 UK tour.

"It's been a trip putting this boxset together and I hope you all enjoy listening to it as much as we did working on it! "

In addition to their inclusion in the forthcoming package, both albums have been remastered and will be available on 1CD, black vinyl, and limited edition coloured vinyl versions. Stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Def Leppard And ZZ Top Announce Fall Tour Dates

Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison Tour Has Sold Over A Million Tickets

Def Leppard Announce Early Years Box Set

Motley Crue, Def Leppard Add Band To Stadium Tour

Def Leppard Filmed Residency For Possible Release 2019 In Review

Def Leppard Frontman Addresses Criticism Over Live Focus

Def Leppard Defer Over Big Screen Biopic 2019 In Review

Def Leppard End 2019 With Fun Look Back

Def Leppard Wanted To Mix AC/DC With Queen 2019 In Review

More Def Leppard News



