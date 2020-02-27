Def Leppard's 'London To Vegas' Coming In April

Package promo image courtesy Eagle Rock Package promo image courtesy Eagle Rock

Eagle Rock have announced that they will be releasing Def Leppard "London To Vegas" live packages on April 24th in various formats.

Broken into to two main parts, "London To Vegas" features one part focusing the band's December 2018 performance of the "Hysteria" album at The O2 in London.

The second part was filmed six months later when the band launched a Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood that features some of the band's greatest hits as well as live rarities.

The O2 portion features a bonus mini-documentary "Hysteria: Then And Now" and "Hits Vegas" includes a behind the scenes bonus feature.

The deluxe packages are being offered as 6-disc sets (2 DVD or 2Blu-Rays and 4 CD). The audio discs feature live album from London and Vegas. See the tracklistings below:

DISC 1 - HYSTERIA AT THE O2 [Blu-Ray] 1. Women 2. Rocket 3. Animal 4. Love Bites 5. Pour Some Sugar On Me 6. Armageddon It 7. Gods of War 8. Don't Shoot Shotgun 9. Run Riot 10. Hysteria 11. Excitable 12. Love and Affection 13. Wasted 14. When Love and Hate Collide 15. Let's Get Rocked 16. Rock of Ages 17. Photograph

DISC 2 - HITS VEGAS [Blu-Ray] 1. Die Hard the Hunter 2. Animal 3. Excitable 4. Foolin' 5. Too Late for Love 6. Billy's Got a Gun 7. Slang 8. Promises 9. Paper Sun 10. Let it Go 11. Mirror, Mirror (Look into my Eyes) 12. Bringin' On the Heartbreak 13. Switch 625 14. Let Me Be The One 15. We Belong 16. Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad 17. Two Steps Behind 18. Now 19. Rocket 20. Let's Get Rocked 21. Hysteria 22. Love Bites 23. Armageddon It 24. Pour Some Sugar on Me 25. Action 26. Let's Go 27. Rock of Ages 28. Photograph

DISC 3 - HYSTERIA AT THE O2 [AUDIO CD] 1. Women 2. Rocket 3. Animal 4. Love Bites 5. Pour Some Sugar On Me 6. Armageddon It 7. Gods of War 8. Don't Shoot Shotgun 9. Run Riot 10. Hysteria 11. Excitable 12. Love and Affection

DISC 4 - HYSTERIA AT THE O2 [AUDIO CD] 1. Wasted 2. When Love and Hate Collide 3. Let's Get Rocked 4. Rock of Ages 5. Photograph

DISC 5 - HITS VEGAS [AUDIO CD] 1. Die Hard the Hunter 2. Animal 3. Excitable 4. Foolin' 5. Too Late for Love 6. Billy's Got a Gun 7. Slang 8. Promises 9. Paper Sun 10. Let it Go 11. Mirror, Mirror (Look into my Eyes) 12. Bringin' On the Heartbreak 13. Switch 625

DISC 6 - HITS VEGAS [AUDIO CD] 1. Let Me Be The One 2. We Belong 3. Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad 4. Two Steps Behind 5. Now 6. Rocket 7. Let's Get Rocked 8. Hysteria 9. Love Bites 10. Armageddon It 11. Pour Some Sugar on Me 12. Action 13. Let's Go 14. Rock of Ages 15. Photograph





Related Stories

Def Leppard Stream 1980 Live Rarity

Def Leppard And ZZ Top Announce Fall Tour Dates

Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison Tour Has Sold Over A Million Tickets

Def Leppard Announce Early Years Box Set

Motley Crue, Def Leppard Add Band To Stadium Tour

Def Leppard Filmed Residency For Possible Release 2019 In Review

Def Leppard Frontman Addresses Criticism Over Live Focus

Def Leppard Defer Over Big Screen Biopic 2019 In Review

Def Leppard End 2019 With Fun Look Back

More Def Leppard News



