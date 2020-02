Roger Waters Adds Dates To North American Tour

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters has announced that he has added some additional shows to his This Is Not A Drill North American Tour due to high demand.

The new stops include Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center on July 11, 2020; Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena on July 18, 2020; and San Francisco, CA at Chase Center on September 26, 2020.

Waters will be kicking off the "in the round" tour on July 8th in Pittsburgh at the PPG Paints Arena and wrapping things up on October 3rd in Dallas, TX at the American Airlines Center.

Tickets for the newly announces shows will be going on sale this Friday, February 28 at 10:00am ET for the Philadelphia and Toronto shows, and 12:00pm PT for the San Francisco performance. See the dates below:

July 8 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

July 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

July 11 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

July 14 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

July 17 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

July 18 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

July 21 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

July 23 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

July 25 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center

July 28 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

July 30 - Washington, DC - Capitol One Arena

August 1 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

August 5 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

August 6 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

August 11 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

August 13 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

August 15 - Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena

August 18 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

August 20 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

August 22 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

August 25 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

August 27 - Chicago, IL - United Center

August 29 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

September 2 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

September 4 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

September 10 - Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center

September 11 - Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center

September 14 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

September 16 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

September 19 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

September 21 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

September 23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

September 25 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

September 26 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

September 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

October 3 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center





