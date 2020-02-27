.

Trivium Release 'Catastrophist' Video and Announce Album

Michael Angulia | 02-27-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

TriviumCover art courtesy Atom Splitter

Trivium have released a video for their new single "Catastrophist". The track comes from their forthcoming album "What The Dead Men Say", which will be hitting stores on April 24th.

Matt Heafy had the following to say about the new album, "What The Dead Men Say is everything that is Trivium. On this album, one can hear the proper ingredients of past, present, and future Trivium. The Trivium sound is having everything the band does - on one album."

Paolo Gregoletto explained that the band aimed to take things to a higher level. He said, "With the new album, we took what worked on the The Sin And The Sentence and dialed it all up to 11."

Corey Beaulieu added, "We wanted to build on the foundation that we established with the last album. The record has all the elements that are Trivium - along with all of us wanting to keep pushing ourselves creatively.

"This led to a highly-inspired and fast-paced writing and recording process that really captures the energy of the band." Watch the new video below:


Related Stories


Trivium Release 'Catastrophist' Video and Announce Album

Trivium's Matt Heafy Takes Slipknot's Unsainted In New Direction

Trivium's Matt Heafy Forced To Leave Tour Unexpectedly

Trivium Announce North American Fall Tour

Trivium Release 'Endless Night' Video

Trivium Recap Tour With 'Betrayer' Live Video

Trivium's Matt Heafy Reveals Van Halen and Offspring Influence

More Trivium News


advertisement



Day In Rock
AC/DC Frontman Reveals New Album Details To Snider- Def Leppard's 'London To Vegas' Coming In April- Roger Waters Adds Dates To North American Tour- Trivium- more


Reviews
Brainsqueezed - Scarred

Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Wraps Up With Gospel Show and a Wedding

Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Finds Many Performers On Maiden Voyage

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash And More

Caught In The Act: Korn and Breaking Benjamin Live

advertisement


Latest News
AC/DC Frontman Reveals New Album Details To Snider

Def Leppard's 'London To Vegas' Coming In April

Roger Waters Adds Dates To North American Tour

Trivium Release 'Catastrophist' Video and Announce Album

Motionless In White Announce North American Tour

The Hold Steady Announce Constructive Summer Dates

Nada Surf Release 'So Much Love' Video

Body Count Release Video And Announce Album Release Events



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.