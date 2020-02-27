Trivium Release 'Catastrophist' Video and Announce Album

Trivium have released a video for their new single "Catastrophist". The track comes from their forthcoming album "What The Dead Men Say", which will be hitting stores on April 24th.

Matt Heafy had the following to say about the new album, "What The Dead Men Say is everything that is Trivium. On this album, one can hear the proper ingredients of past, present, and future Trivium. The Trivium sound is having everything the band does - on one album."

Paolo Gregoletto explained that the band aimed to take things to a higher level. He said, "With the new album, we took what worked on the The Sin And The Sentence and dialed it all up to 11."

Corey Beaulieu added, "We wanted to build on the foundation that we established with the last album. The record has all the elements that are Trivium - along with all of us wanting to keep pushing ourselves creatively.

"This led to a highly-inspired and fast-paced writing and recording process that really captures the energy of the band." Watch the new video below:





