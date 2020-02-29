Noel Gallagher Revives Oasis demo On Blue Moon Rising EP

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher has revived a decade-old song from his Oasis past on his forthcoming EP, "Blue Moon Rising." The rocker is now streaming a lyric video for "Come On Outside".

Rolling Stone notes that the track's roots date back to sessions for Oasis' 2008 album, "Dig Out Your Soul" - the UK band's last LP before their 2009 split - with Gallagher continuing to work on the tune in the years since.

A near-complete demo of the song with the High Flying Birds has lingered on YouTube since 2013. "So I'm rummaging down the back of the couch and found this f*cker!!," says Gallagher. "Maybe the last great Oasis tune? Maybe not."

Due May 6, the "Blue Moon Rising" EP will include the track alongside the previously-issued "Wandering Star", and three mixes of the title song. Watch the lyric video here.

