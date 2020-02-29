Volumes and Born Of Osiris Tour Canceled Due To Diego's Death

Born Of Osiris have announced that their upcoming Tour with Volumes has been cancelled following the sad death of Volumes' cofounder Diego Farias.

The tour of Europe and the UK was scheduled to kick off on March 3rd in Glasgow and feature support from Defying Decay (the other band Oceans At Alaska had already pulled out of the trek).

Born Of Osiris shared the sad news with fans. They wrote, "We just received news from Volumes that they won't be able to do our UK/EU tour next month. We love our brothers in Volumes and we understand and respect their decision wholeheartedly.

"Their mental health is absolutely what is most important in this difficult time. With both Oceans Ate Alaska and Volumes having to withdraw, we are forced to postpone this tour.

"To our UK and European fans, we love you and we promise to be back as soon as possible! We will be returning with a new album and a full lineup of support bands. Thank you to anyone who bought tickets for this tour. Your tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. We will be back soon."





