Volumes Premiere 'Happier?' Video

Volumes have released a music video for their new single "Happier?". That song is the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set to be released on November 19th.
The band had this to say about the track, "'Happier?' is about how you watch someone destroy themselves and ultimately end up in a darker, negative space and feeling like your hands are tied
"It's about feeling helpless to the fact that you once knew someone completely different then the person who is standing in front of you." Watch the video below:
