Memphis May Fire Announce Remade In Misery Tour

Memphis May Fire have announced that they will follow their current tour with Dance Gavin Dance, Volumes, and Moon Tooth, with the launch of their own headline trek.
The Remade in Misery Tour will take place this summer and will features support from Ashes to New, Rain City Drive, and Wolves at The Gate and comes as the band has shared the latest single from their forthcoming album.
The new track is called "Your Turn" and comes from their new studio album, "Remade In Misery", which will be hitting stores on June 3rd. Matty Mullins had this to say, "'Your Turn' is our ninth and final single before the album comes out as a whole.
"It's been such a wild and rewarding ride to release music in such a non-traditional way, especially because even this far along, we're still so excited about each and every song!" Stream the song and see the tour dates below:
6/24 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
6/25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Enclave
6/26 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
6/28 - New York City, NY - Gramercy Theatre
6/29 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
6/30 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre
7/2 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
7/3 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot
7/5 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs
7/6 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
7/8 - St Louis, MO - Red Flag
7/9 - Kansas City, MO - Truman
7/11 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
7/12 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
7/13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Grand at the Complex*
7/15 - Seattle, WA - The Croc*
7/16 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom*
7/17 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre*
7/19 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall
7/20 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse
7/22 - San Diego, CA - Soma - Sidestage
7/23 - Las Vegas, NV - 24 Oxford at Virgin
7/24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom
7/26 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's Backroom
7/27 - Austin, TX - Emo's
7/28 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
7/30 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
7/31 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham
8/2 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
8/3 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
*No From Ashes to New
Memphis May Fire Recruit AJ Channer For 'Only Human'
Memphis May Fire 'Make Believe' With New Video
Memphis May Fire Deliver 'The American Dream'
Memphis May Fire Reveal 'Somebody' Video
Scorpions And Whitesnake Announce North American Tour- Arcade Fire Premiere 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)' Video- more
Halestorm Back From The Dead- ZZ Top's Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers Given Hard Rock Makeover- Iron Maiden- more
Country Music Icon Mickey Gilley Dead At 86- Rock Hall Boss Talks Judas Priest, Dolly Parton Inductions- KISS- more
Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased 1977 Recordings- Arcade Fire World Tour- A Day To Remember- more
Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Tulsa's Big Music Year
Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy and Ronnie Baker Brooks
Still at Work: Men at Work's Colin Hay on Tour Behind New Solo Album
The Devil Wears Prada To Play Zombie And ZII EPs in Full On Tour
Trail of Dead Share First Single From Quadraphonic Album
Memphis May Fire Announce Remade In Misery Tour
Randy Houser Shares Ode To His Wife With Still That Cowboy
Bad Religion and Dropkick Murphys Lead Punk In The Park Lineup
Brooks & Dunn Reboot With First Arena Tour In Over A Decade
Erra Announce The Pull From The Ghost Tour
New Single Revealed From Dr. John's Final Studio Album