Dance Gavin Dance, Memphis Mayfire, Volumes and Moon Tooth Tour

Dance Gavin Dance have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for a U.S. headlining tour that will feature support from Memphis Mayfire, Volumes and Moon Tooth.
The tour will be kicking off with an appearance at Swanfest at Heart Health Park in Sacramento, CA on April 23rd and will wrap up on May 20th in Birmingham, AL at Sloss Furnaces.
Matt Mingus had this to say, "It brings us great pleasure to announce our upcoming tour with Memphis May Fire, Volumes, and Moon Tooth. We will be playing some cities we haven't had the chance to play in a while and are surely looking forward to it. With the band being as healthy and as happy as ever this will be a tour you won't wanna miss!"
4/23 SWANFEST -Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA
4/26 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory
4/27 Boise, ID Revolution
4/29 Wichita, KS Cotillion
4/30 Omaha, NE The Admiral
5/1 Des Moines, IA Val Air
5/3 Ft Wayne, IN Pierre's
5/4 Cleveland, OH Agora
5/6 Grand Rapids, MI Intersection
5/7 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom @ The Rave
5/9 Rochester, NY Main Street Armory
5/10 Albany, NY Empire Live
5/11 Hartford, CT Webster Theater
5/13 Richmond, VA The National
5/14 Raleigh, NC The Ritz
5/15 Columbia, SC The Senate
5/17 Ponte Vedra, FL Concert Hall
5/19 Knoxville, TN Knoxville Auditorium
5/20 Birmingham, AL Sloss Furnaces
