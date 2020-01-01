.

Aerosmith Look Ahead To 50th Anniversary in 2020 2019 In Review

William Lee | 01-01-2020

Aerosmith

Aerosmith Look Ahead To 50th Anniversary in 2020 was a top 19 story of Aug. 2019: Aerosmith are currently focused on their Deuces Are Wild shows in along the East Coast this month before returning to Vegas this fall but guitarist Joe Perry says show next year will celebrate the band's 50th anniversary.

The band wrapped up the first round of their Las Vegas Residency last month and will be taking the show to MGM properties along the east coast this month, before the next round of Las Vegas shows running from September through early December.

Joe Perry recently sat down with The Star Tribune and was asked about any plans the band may have to mark their milestone of 50 years in 2020. He responded, "Any gigs we do next year will be celebrated as 50 years. By no means will it be a farewell tour. Maybe we'll go to 75. We'll see."

Perry was also asked if there was anything left to prove and he responded, "We have to go out and play better than we did last night. You'd think by now that kind of attitude would be long gone. It's right there. It's the one thing that keeps us all going."


