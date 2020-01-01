.

Rush Geddy Lee Was Thrilled To Say Yes To Historic Jam 2019 In Review

William Lee | 01-01-2020

Rush

Rush Geddy Lee Was Thrilled To Say Yes To Historic Jam was a top 19 story of Aug. 2019: Rush frontman Geddy Lee says he was "flabbergasted and honored" to be asked to perform with prog legends Yes at their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame.

Lee was asked to fill in for late bassist Chris Squire at the band's induction in 2017 and Geddy was asked by WRIF about performing with the group at the event. He said, "Chris Squire was a huge influence on me. He was one of my bass heroes.

"Chris Squire, Jack Bruce, just to name a couple of these guys, would have been wonderful to meet and actually spend some time with, but I never got the opportunity.

"When I heard that YES had invited me to sit in with them at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, I was flabbergasted and honored, especially to play on a song that is really one of the classic, great bass songs of all time, which is 'Roundabout'. I was thrilled.

"The guys were super nice, and they actually played the song more times than they wanted to just so that I could get comfortable with them. It was a great evening, a great memory and just sad that Chris couldn't be there to represent as he should have been."


