.

Aerosmith Stream 2019 Video Recap

Bruce Henne | 01-02-2020

Aerosmith

(hennemusic) Aerosmith are streaming a video recap of their work in 2019. The Boston outfit hosted an extended Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency throughout the year at the Park Theater at Park MGM, which they'll resume at the end of the month.

"Vegas... Thank you for an amazing year!," says Steven Tyler. "If you thought 2019 was hot, just wait until the new year... it is going to get hot AF!"

Aerosmith will be honored with the 2020 MusiCares Person Of The Year Award on January 24; the group will be recognized for their considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history.

Alice Cooper and the Foo Fighters are among the acts set to pay tribute to Aerosmith at the event, which sees them follow Fleetwood Mac as only the second band ever to receive the music industry honor. Watch the video here.

