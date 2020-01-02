.

Steven Adler Grateful For Guns N' Roses Reunion

William Lee | 01-02-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Guns N' Roses

Original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler believed that he would be invited to join the band for more shows on their blockbuster reunion tour but he is grateful for shows he did take part in.

Adler joined his former bandmates, Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan at several shows on the Not In This Lifetime reunion tour in 2016 and was asked about the experience during an interview with Lazer 103.3 in Des Moines.

Steven responded, "It was so amazing. I thought for sure that Axl and Slash and Duff were gonna go, 'We've gotta bring Steve in more often.' But they didn't. And that's okay. Like Freddie Mercury said, 'One year loved is better than a lifetime alone.'"


Related Stories


Steven Adler Grateful For Guns N' Roses Reunion

Guns N' Roses Guitarist Didn't Expect Fan Hatred 2019 In Review

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Addresses Izzy Not Reuniting

Guns N' Roses Almost Went Wylde 2019 In Review

Guns N' Roses' Steven Adler Returns To Stage Following Stabbing 2019 In Review

Slash Talks New Guns N' Roses Album 2019 In Review

Steven Adler Camp Explains Guns N' Roses Star Stabbing Himself 2019 In Review

Guns N' Roses Wanted Izzy Stradlin For Reunion 2019 In Review

Guns N' Roses' Ex-Manager Betting On Izzy Stradlin Reunion 2019 In Review

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks Van Halen and Guns N' Roses Classics 2019 In Review

More Guns N' Roses News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne 'Death Bed' Report Shot Down By Daughter- Stone Sour's Rand Shares Band's First Demo- Def Leppard Frontman Addresses Criticism Over Live Focus- more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: The Clash: London Calling at The Museum of London

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Zack Walther Band - The Grascals - Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

advertisement


Latest News
David Lee Roth Sidesteps Eddie Van Halen Health Question 2019 In Review

Axl Scared Guns N' Roses Bandmate The First Time He Saw Him 2019 In Review

Skid Row And Sebastian Bach Almost Reunited 2019 In Review

Led Zeppelin With New Singer Was Meant As New Project 2019 In Review

Killswitch Engage Medical Issue Was A Blessing In Disguise 2019 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Would Love To Fix Classic Hit Album 2019 In Review

Rolling Stones Play Final No Filter Tour Date 2019 In Review

Former Morbid Angel Guitarist Richard Brunelle Dead At 55 2019 In Review



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.