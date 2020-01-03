Edsel Dope Addresses Static-X Rumors 2019 In Review

Edsel Dope Addresses Static-X Rumors was a top 19 story of Oct. 2019: Edsel Dope has addressed the rumors that surfaced online this past week that he is Xer0, the mysterious masked vocalist for Static-X's Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Reunion Tour.

The tour is also acting as a tribute to late frontman Wayne Static and the surviving members of the band decided instead of using various guest singers to perform on the tour, they instead recruited an anonymous frontman.

Last week, reports surfaced online claiming that the Dope singer had been "unmasked" as Xer0, based on "evidence" contained in photos out of Europe that claimed to capture a neck tattoo that was inadvertently exposed during a recent concert that compared to one on Edsel's neck.

On Friday, Edsel Dope issued a statement to address the reports. He said, "Hello world. I have quietly sat through all of this speculation and have thoroughly enjoyed the ride.

"Yesterday's internet eruption reminded me of an episode of Scooby-Doo.

It's incredible how far some people will go to get attention or clicks, so let me remind you how easy it is to slap a little tribal neck tattoo onto someone in photoshop.

"I'm honored for myself and for my band Dope to be part of this 20th anniversary celebration, along with this unbelievable, traveling memorial to our old friend Wayne Static.

"Wayne is currently on the minds and in the hearts of the metal community in a very unique and special way. His memory / legacy is more celebrated than it has ever been before.

"I personally get to see the joy, the tears, and the incredible sense of healing that is occurring on the faces and in the hearts of Static-X fans, each and every night, around the world.

"I'm not attempting to be a spokesperson for Static-X, but I will share that I have personally met Wayne's parents and siblings, as they have attended a number of these shows.

"I have personally seen their tears of joy and their expressions of gratitude and approval for the way that Tony, Ken, Koichi, & Xer0 are celebrating the music and memorializing the life and legacy of their son and sibling, Wayne Wells Static."

Dope then addressed the reports directly, "It's one thing to go on a Scooby-Doo scavenger hunt, or to use photoshop to attempt to prove whatever you are trying to spin, but it's entirely different when trolls, masquerading as journalists, spew their ignorant, hateful words towards something that is so incredibly personal.

"Anyone with the nerve to throw virtual tomatoes at a traveling memorial, that has been orchestrated and supported by the family, loved ones, and long-time friends of the deceased should be absolutely ashamed of themselves.

"In the end, I'm not the type of person to allow others to dictate the narrative of my life or my art, so I've decided to also include a picture of me chatting it up, while watching another Sold Out Static-X show from the side of the stage the other night." (see the photo at the top of this report)





