.

Motley Crue, Blink-182 and Iron Maiden Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote 2019 In Review

William Lee | 01-03-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Iron Maiden

Motley Crue, Blink-182 and Iron Maiden Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote was a top 19 story of Oct. 2019: Motley Crue, Blink-182 and Iron Maiden are currently leading The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame's have revealed that are leading Voice Your Choice fan vote at the museum in Cleveland.

The institution will be revealing the class of 2020 nominees on October 15th but the top 8 in house votes casted by visitors to the museum has been shared via social media.

According to the image of the vote tally shared, Motley Crue currently lead with 3152 votes, followed by Blink-182 with 2217 and Iron Maiden have 1771.

The list is rounded out by Styx (1445), Boston (1303) and Weezer (1295). A total of 80141 votes have been cast as of when the social media photo was taken.


Related Stories


Motley Crue, Blink-182 and Iron Maiden Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote 2019 In Review

Tool, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down Stars Jam

Iron Maiden Frontman Addresses Retirement Question 2019 In Review

Original Iron Maiden Lineup Reunites After Four Decades 2019 In Review

Bruce Dickinson Shares Idea Of Iron Maiden Meets Orchestra

Iron Maiden Offshoot British Lion Stream The Burning

Iron Maiden Offshoot British Lion's New Album Shows Their Evolution

Iron Maiden Icon Paul Di'Anno Almost Died

Former Iron Maiden Member Takes Credit For Signature Sound

Former Iron Maiden Member Wants To Redo Classic Song

More Iron Maiden News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Nirvana Members Reuniting For Special Event- Ozzy Osbourne Previews 'Straight To Hell' Video- Foo Fighters Cover Ace Frehley Classic- Top 19 Stories Of Oct 2019- more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: The Clash: London Calling at The Museum of London

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Zack Walther Band - The Grascals - Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

advertisement


Latest News
Nirvana Members Reuniting For Special Event

Ozzy Osbourne Previews 'Straight To Hell' Video

Foo Fighters Cover Ace Frehley Classic

Pink Floyd Stream Restored Shine On You Crazy Diamond Live Video

Neil Young Updates 2020 Archival Release Plans

Van Halen Is Finished Says David Lee Roth 2019 In Review

Ace Frehley Believes KISS Reunion Will Happen 2019 In Review

Sammy Hagar Releases 'Space Between' Short Film 2019 In Review



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.