Ozzy Osbourne Previews 'Straight To Hell' Video

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne is streaming a preview clip of a music video for his latest single, "Straight To Hell" (the song features a guest appearance from Slash), ahead of its full release on January 6th.

"New video on Monday!!" tweeted the rocker about the clip for the second single from his forthcoming album, "Ordinary Man", which also features Slash on guitar.

Due early this year, the project was recorded in Los Angeles by producer and guitarist Andrew Watt and includes appearances by Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

"Straight To Hell" follows "Under The Graveyard" as the second taste of Osbourne's first new solo studio record in almost a decade, which he worked on while recovering from a series of health issues over the past year.

"Duff and Chad came in and we would go in and jam during the day and I would go work out the songs in the evenings," explains Ozzy. "I previously had said to Sharon I should be doing an album, but in the back of my mind I was going 'I haven't got the f***ing strength...' but Andrew pulled it out of me.

"I really hope people listen to it and enjoy it, because I put my heart and soul into this album." Watch the video preview here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Sharon Osbourne Slams Ozzy Near Death Reports 2019 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Would Love To Fix Classic Hit Album 2019 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne 'Death Bed' Report Shot Down By Daughter

Stevens Hopes Ozzy Osbourne Collaboration Will Be Released 2019 In Review

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Made Deal For Biopic 2019 In Review

Black Sabbath Star Hasn't Seen Ozzy Osbourne At All 2019 In Review

Ozzy Hopes For Final Black Sabbath Show With Original Lineup 2019 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Details Coffee Shop Attack 2019 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Did Not Snort Ants Says Lee 2019 In Review

More Ozzy News



