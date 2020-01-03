Sharon Osbourne Slams Ozzy Near Death Reports 2019 In Review

Sharon Osbourne Slams Ozzy Near Death Reports was a top 19 story of Oct. 2019: Sharon Osbourne has spoken out against tabloid reports that her husband Ozzy Osbourne is near death following a series of health issues that have kept the metal legend off the road.

Some of the incendiary claims stated Ozzy "will be dead by Christmas," and that he was "on a crazy train to death." Sharon took the opportunity to address those reports on her television show The Talks, shooting them down and assuring fans that "Ozzy ain't going nowhere."

She added, "I'm not lost for words a lot, as you all know. But why do people just say this was true? How cold and callous are those headlines? Where's people's empathy?"

Ozzy has had a very difficult time with his health starting with pneumonia and suffering an injury that dislodges some metal rods that were placed after an accident. But he has gone on record lately saying that he is doing better and even recorded nine songs with Post Malone's producer, Andrew Watt, in just in four weeks.

Sharon said on the TV show about the troubling headlines, "It's not true, by any stretch of the imagination. I've been open with everyone and so has Ozzy.

"He had a terrible, terrible bout of bad luck with his health, one thing after another. And then after his fall that he had, it's been awful for him. But he's getting better. He's recuperating. Why be so like, 'He's on a crazy train.' How disrespectful to anyone. ... Ozzy ain't going nowhere."





