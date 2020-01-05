Guns N' Roses' McKagan On Appetite Highlight

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan shared what he remembers the most about the making of the band's blockbuster debut album "Appetite For Destruction".

McKagan was asked to reflect on recording the record during an interview with Classic Rock and he had this to say in an excerpt shared by the publication, "Tracking it with Mike Clink. We finally found this producer who said: 'I just want to record how you guys sound - nothing more.' That made perfect sense.

"Hearing those basic tracks, it sounded like us in that room. It was perfect. We really learned how a good song should be written. We had these big riffs, but how do you get them to the next riff, and how does the vocal go in?

"So you hear all the little connector parts on that record and that was something you really had to work on."





