Set It Off Surprise Fans With Song Release

Michael Angulia | 01-06-2020

Set It Off

Set It Off are gearing up to hit the road with Sleeping With Sirens this week and they just surprised fans with the release of a B-Side called "So Predictable".

Singer Cody Carson had the following to say about the previously unreleased track, "We've all been there before - same argument, same issue, same nonsense, different day.

"This is one of those songs written out of complete frustration of those kinds of moments - whether it be someone you love who you butt heads with or someone so irritating yet you can't avoid them.

"We had a blast making this song because of the overall attitude that surrounds it." Listen to it here and see their dates with Sleeping With Sirens below:

1/8 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
1/10 - Chicago, IL - The Forge
1/11 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
1/12 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre
1/14 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
1/15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
1/17 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
1/18 - San Francisco, CA - Regency
1/20 - Tucson, AZ - Encore
1/22 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
1/23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
1/25 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
1/26 - Nashville, TN - The Cowan
1/28 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
1/30 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
1/31 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
2/1 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
2/4 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
2/5 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
2/7 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot
2/8 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

Headline Dates:
With Capstan + Mobs:
2/9 - Lakewood, OH - Phantasy Nightclub
2/11 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
2/12 - Dilworth, MN - TAK Music Venue
2/13 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre
2/15 - Calgary, AB - The Rec Room
2/16 - Edmonton, AB - Temple
2/18 - Vancouver, BC - The Biltmore Ballroom
2/19 - Portland, OR - Holocene*
2/20 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile*
*No Capstan


