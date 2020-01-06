Set It Off Surprise Fans With Song Release

Set It Off are gearing up to hit the road with Sleeping With Sirens this week and they just surprised fans with the release of a B-Side called "So Predictable".

Singer Cody Carson had the following to say about the previously unreleased track, "We've all been there before - same argument, same issue, same nonsense, different day.

"This is one of those songs written out of complete frustration of those kinds of moments - whether it be someone you love who you butt heads with or someone so irritating yet you can't avoid them.

"We had a blast making this song because of the overall attitude that surrounds it." Listen to it here and see their dates with Sleeping With Sirens below:

1/8 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

1/10 - Chicago, IL - The Forge

1/11 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

1/12 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre

1/14 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

1/15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

1/17 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

1/18 - San Francisco, CA - Regency

1/20 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

1/22 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

1/23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

1/25 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

1/26 - Nashville, TN - The Cowan

1/28 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

1/30 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

1/31 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

2/1 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

2/4 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

2/5 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

2/7 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot

2/8 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

Headline Dates:

With Capstan + Mobs:

2/9 - Lakewood, OH - Phantasy Nightclub

2/11 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

2/12 - Dilworth, MN - TAK Music Venue

2/13 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

2/15 - Calgary, AB - The Rec Room

2/16 - Edmonton, AB - Temple

2/18 - Vancouver, BC - The Biltmore Ballroom

2/19 - Portland, OR - Holocene*

2/20 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile*

*No Capstan





Related Stories

Take It Off: KISS Truly Unmasked Set For Release

More Set It Off News



