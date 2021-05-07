Set It Off Unplug For First Single From 'Midnight (The Final Chapter)'

Set It Off have released an acoustic version of their song "Killer in the Mirror." The track comes from the forthcoming "Midnight (The Final Chapter)".
The special release will be hitting stores on June 4th and will be comprised of their 2019 album "Midnight," the follow-up EP collection of b-sides "After Midnight" , and three additional acoustic tracks.
Cody Carson had this to say about the first single, "'Killer in the Mirror' seems to always apply to my life. I've developed more and more trust issues as I grow - almost as a protective measure.
"When I first wrote this song, it came from a place of pure anger, and sure, that anger is there. But as your emotions develop, so does your perspective.
"I wanted to show the sad side of the message of 'Killer in the Mirror' and really draw out/expand the emotional spectrum by introducing the orchestra towards the end to almost give a feeling of optimism. As if to say, 'People will try to hurt you, but you'll make it out alive every time.'" Stream the song below:
Set It Off Streaming Unreleased Track 'One Single Second'
Set It Off Surprise Fans With Song Release
Take It Off: KISS Truly Unmasked Set For Release
Rolling Stones Announce Concert Film- Royal Blood Top Album Chart- Coldplay Premiere New Song In Space- Pearl Jam Launch Archive Hub- Van Weezer Release Show- more
Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night With Seth Meyers- Modest Mouse Return With 'We Are Between'- Death Cab For Cutie Offering Live At The Showbox For 24 Hours- Pink Floyd- more
Guns N' Roses, Volbeat, In Flames Lead Festival Lineup- Imagine Dragons Reveal 'Cutthroat' Video- Ill Nino and P.O.D.'s Sonny Sandoval Go 'All Or Nothing' With New Video- more
Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames Tour Dates Revealed- Benefit Concert Announced For Exodus' Tom Hunting- Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank Tour- more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Royal Blood Top Album Chart With 'Typhoons'
Set It Off Unplug For First Single From 'Midnight (The Final Chapter)'
Anthrax Stream Third Episode Of 40th Anniversary Video Series
Switchfoot Share New Song 'i need you (to be wrong)'
Myles Kennedy Shows Softer Side With 'Love Rain Down'
Steve Miller Band Stream Classic Performance Of 'The Joker'
Coldplay Premiere New Song 'Higher Power' In Space
Pearl Jam Launch Archive Hub With Over 180 Concerts