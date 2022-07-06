.

Set It Off Announce Welcome to Elsewhere Tour Part 2

Keavin Wiggins | 07-06-2022

Set It Off Tour poster
Tour poster

Set It Off have announced that they will be returning to the road this August and September a new North American headline tour called the Welcome to Elsewhere Tour Part 2.

They are launching the trek to promote their latest album, "Elsewhere", and have recruited Oxymorrons, Rain City Drive, Concrete Castles, and Weathers, to support them on this tour leg.

The tour kicks off on August 30th in Montreal at Fairmount Theatre and wrap up on September 27th in Seattle. Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 8 at 10am local time.

Prior to the tour, Set It Off will also appear with Sum 41 and Simple Plan at four dates in late August. These are makeup shows from earlier this year.

Sum 41 and Simple Plan Dates
8/25 - New York, NY - Pier 17
8/26 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony
8/27 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony
8/28 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

Welcome to Elsewhere Tour Part 2 Dates
8/30 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre
8/31 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
9/2 - Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground
9/3 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation
9/4 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
9/6 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center
9/7 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
9/9 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
9/11 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
9/13 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
9/15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
9/16 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric at Skyway Theater
9/18 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
9/20 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
9/21 - Calgary, AB - The Rec Room
9/23 - Avondale, AZ - Hearts On Fire
9/25 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theatre
9/26 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
9/27 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

