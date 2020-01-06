.

Motley Crue Add Dirt To 'Shout At The Devil'

Bruce Henne | 01-06-2020

Motley Crue

(hennemusic) Motley Crue have released a new music video for their 1983 classic, "Shout At The Devil", that features the actors who played them in the band's biopic "The Dirt."

The lead single and title track from the band's second album helped launch the record, which went on to reach No. 17 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 4 million copies in the country.

Directed by Jeff Tremaine, the 2019 Netflix film follows Motley Crue's rise from the Los Angeles club scene to headline-making international stardom and stars Machine Gun Kelly as drummer Tommy Lee, Daniel Webber as singer Vince Neil, Douglas Booth as bassist Nikki Sixx and Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars.

The buzz created by the biopic helped introduce Motley Crue to a new generation of fans since their retirement from touring in 2015, as its companion soundtrack album helped earn the band their first appearance in the US Top 10 in a decade when it debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200.

The Los Angeles group will reunite for a 2020 stadium tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts that will open in San Antonio, TX on June 21. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Motley Crue Add Dirt To 'Shout At The Devil'

Motley Crue Add Dirt To 'Shout At The Devil'

