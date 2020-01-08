Foreigner Expand Summer Tour Plans
Foreigner have shared the good news that they have added some additional headline tour dates this summer following their trek with Whitesnake and Europe.
The veteran band had previously announced a run of arena dates in the UK this summer with Whitesnake and opener Europe, but will continue on the European mainland after that trek wraps up.
The tour will Whitesnake is set to launch on May 31st in London at the O2 Arena and will be running until June 8th in Manchester, UK at the Manchester Arena.
Foreigner will then launch their solo headline dates beginning on June 10th in Utrecht, Holland at the Tivolivredenburg Ronda, with stops scheduled in the Czech Republic, Germany, Belgium, Poland, Spain and Switzerland. See all of the dates below:
Foreigner, Whitesnake, Europe:
Sun 31 May London, UK - O2 Arena
Mon 01 June Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena
Wed 03 June Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Arena
Thu 04 June Glasgow, UK - SSE Hydro
Sat 06 June Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena
Mon 08 June Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena
Foreigner Headline:
Wed 10 June Utrecht, Holland - Tivolivredenburg Ronda
Fri 12 June Prague, Czech Republic - Prague Summer Festival
Sat 13 June Stuggart, Germany - Freilichtbuhne Killesberg
Sun 14 June Halle, Germany - Peissnitzinsel
Tue 16 June Katowice, Poland - Spodek
Thu 18 June Zurich, Switzerland - Rock The Ring
Sat 20 June Dessel, Belgium - Graspop
Sun 21 June Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
Tue 23 June Hamburg, Germany - Stadtpark
Sat 27 June Madrid, Spain - Rock The Coast
