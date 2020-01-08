Judas Priest Should Reunite With K.K. For 50th Anniversary Says Di'Anno

Former Iron Maiden lead singer Paul D'Anno believes that Judas Priest should reunite with guitarist K.K. Downing for their 50th anniversary tour this year.

D'Anno has been struggling with health issues but is plotting his own return and says that once he feels up to it he plans to perform at Downing's Wolverhampton, England venue K.K.'s Still Mill.

Paul made the comments about Downing during a recent interview with the Metal Voice. He was asked if Priest should include K.K. in their anniversary shows.

He responded, "Yeah, I think he should [return] for the 50th anniversary. I don't see why they would say no. I have no idea, really.

"It would be great, actually, 'cause we've been talking about, once [I've recovered ], I'm gonna go and do a concert at K.K.'s Still Mill, which will be good.

"But, obviously, everything is all on standby at the minute. But I'd love to do that, 'cause I've got a lot of respect for K.K. I think he's a brilliant guitar player."





