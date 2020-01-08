Unreleased Version Of David Bowie Classic Goes Online

(hennemusic) David Bowie's team are streaming a previously-unreleased version of the late rocker's 1970 classic, "The Man Who Sold The World."

The song is one of six tracks that will be streamed over the next six weeks and make up a new EP entitled "Is It Any Wonder?" The title track to Bowie's third album, "The Man Who Sold The World" is taken from the 9-track session "ChangesNowBowie", recorded for radio and broadcast by the BBC on David's 50th birthday on January 8, 1997.

The broadcast featured an interview with David by Mary Anne Hobbs interspersed with specially recorded birthday messages and questions from the likes of Scott Walker, Damon Albarn, Bono, Robert Smith and many more.

The tune was released Wednesday as a streaming-only 1-track digital single in celebration of both David's 73rd birthday and the 50th anniversary of the writing and recording of the song.

Five more tracks will be released on a weekly basis, with next one arriving on Friday, January 17. "The Man Who Sold The World" will also appear on "ChangesNowBowie", a nine-tack CD/LP of previously-unreleased material that will be issued for Record Store Day on April 18.

The project was recorded and mixed at Looking Glass Studios in New York in November 1996 during rehearsals for David's 50th birthday concert at Madison Square Garden. Gail Ann Dorsey (bass, vocals), Reeves Gabrels (guitars) and Mark Plati (keyboards and programming) accompanied David on the recording. Stream the track here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





