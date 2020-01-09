.

Dave Grohl Helps Taylor Hawkins Rock Late Night TV

William Lee | 01-09-2020

Taylor Hawkins

Dave Grohl helped his Foo Fighters bandmate rock late night TV when Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders took the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The Foo Fighter drummer's solo band was the special musical guest on the late night television show on Tuesday (Jan. 7th) to promote the new album "Get The Money", which was released late last year.

Grohl returned to drums to help the band perform their latest single "Middle Child" (watch the performance here) and then Taylor brought out Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell to help them rock the song "I Really Blew It". Watch that performance here.


Dave Grohl Helps Taylor Hawkins Rock Late Night TV

