Evanescence Return To Rock With 'The Chain' Video

William Lee | 01-09-2020

Evanescence

Evanescence have released a music video for their brand new single "The Chain (From Gears 5)," which is the group's their first new rock recording in eight years and a cover of the Fleetwood Mac classic.

The new visual was directed by P.R. Brown (My Chemical Romance, John Mayer, Green Day) and features footage from the launch trailer for Xbox Game Studios' Gears 5.

Frontwoman Amy Lee had this to say, "The lyrics make me feel the power of standing together against great forces trying to pull us apart, perhaps even from the inside. I really wanted to drive that home in our version."

Brown added, "The goal of the video is to show the bond of this band as they deliver a powerful take on a classic song. The tie in with Gears 5 presented an opportunity to combine the game world together with the band performance in a post-apocalyptic setting.

"The band emerges from the ashes to come together. We wanted to bring these worlds together and feel both the force of the band and the game." Watch the video here


