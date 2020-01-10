Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Receives Royal Air Force Honor

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson has been made an Honorary Group Captain in the UK's Royal Air Force. According to the Forces Network, the rocker has been awarded the role in No. 601 Squadron in sync with plans to represent the RAF in the sport of fencing.

Dickinson could compete in the RAF Championships in May and could attend the Royal Air Force Fencing Open the following month and at the Inter Service Championships in July.

The singer has a long history with the sport, and once ranked at number eight in the UK at foil - one of three weapons used in fencing which each has its own rules; he currently competes at épée, the largest weapon in the sport.

Dickinson has held a commercial pilot's license for more than 20 years and flies Iron Maiden and their equipment around the world as the pilot of the band's 747 jumbo jet Ed Force One. here here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





