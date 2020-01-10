.

Ozzy Osbourne Streaming 'Ordinary Man' Featuring Elton John

K. Wiggins | 01-10-2020

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne is streaming a brand new song called "Ordinary Man", which features a guest appearance from Elton John and is the title track to Ozzy's new album.

The Andrew Watt produced album is set to hit stores on February 21st and physical copies of the record will include a sweepstakes entry code for over 300 prizes including a special lament to get into any show on Ozzy's upcoming No More Tours 2 and more.

Apart from Elton, the album also features guest appearances from Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, Tom Morello. Ozzy was backed on the album by GNR's Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Pepper's Chad Smith and producer Andrew Watt.

Ozzy had this to say about the special guests, "It all just came together. Slash is a dear friend of mine, as is Elton. When I was writing 'Ordinary Man,' it reminded me of an old Elton song and I said to Sharon, 'I wonder if he would sing on it?' We asked and lo and behold, he agreed and sings and play piano on the song." Listen to the song here.


