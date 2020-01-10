Stone Temple Pilots Streaming New Track 'Three Wishes'

(hennemusic) Stone Temple Pilots are streaming "Three Wishes" as the new single and latest preview to the February 7 release of their forthcoming acoustic album "Perdida."

The tune follows the lead track, "Fare Thee Well",from the set, which will mark singer Jeff Gutt's second studio release with the band following a 2018 self-titled record.

"Recording an acoustic album like Perdida is something the band has wanted to do for many years," explains drummer Eric Kretz. "We performed on 'MTV Unplugged' in 1993, and we usually play acoustic mini-sets on tour, so when Robert and Dean started playing their new songs for us during our tour last year, we knew right away they would be perfect for an acoustic album."

Stone Temple Pilots will launch the album on "An Evening With" acoustic tour of North America that will begin in Vancouver, BC on February 5. Listen to the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Stone Temple Pilots Share New Song, Announce Acoustic Album and Tour

Stone Temple Pilots Share Trailer For Expanded 'Purple' Release

Stone Temple Pilots Stream Demo Of Rare Beach Boys Cover

Stone Temple Pilots Stream Vintage 'Meatplow' Live Recording

Stone Temple Pilots Release 1994 Live Version Of 'Interstate Love Song'

Stone Temple Pilots Planning 'Something New And Spectacular'

Stone Temple Pilots Expand 'Purple' For 25th Anniversary

Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons Plot Fall Tour

Stone Temple Pilots Add UK Dates To European Tour

More Stone Temple Pilots News



