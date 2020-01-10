.

Stone Temple Pilots Streaming New Track 'Three Wishes'

Bruce Henne | 01-10-2020

Stone Temple Pilots

(hennemusic) Stone Temple Pilots are streaming "Three Wishes" as the new single and latest preview to the February 7 release of their forthcoming acoustic album "Perdida."

The tune follows the lead track, "Fare Thee Well",from the set, which will mark singer Jeff Gutt's second studio release with the band following a 2018 self-titled record.

"Recording an acoustic album like Perdida is something the band has wanted to do for many years," explains drummer Eric Kretz. "We performed on 'MTV Unplugged' in 1993, and we usually play acoustic mini-sets on tour, so when Robert and Dean started playing their new songs for us during our tour last year, we knew right away they would be perfect for an acoustic album."

Stone Temple Pilots will launch the album on "An Evening With" acoustic tour of North America that will begin in Vancouver, BC on February 5. Listen to the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


