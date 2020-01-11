.

Carnifex Part Ways With Guitarist Jordan Lockrey

William Lee | 01-11-2020

Carnifex

Carnifex have announced that they have parted ways with lead guitarist Jordan Lockrey, and they have recruited Devildriver's Neal Tiemann to take his place on their upcoming tour with Thy Art Is Murder.

Lockrey joined the group in 2013. He had this to say about his departure, "I want to thank the guys for seeing something in me and bringing me into the group. The last eight years have been absolutely insane.

"I never thought I'd have a chance to create and perform music on this level with such talented musicians. Unfortunately, my time in Carnifex has come to an end. I love the guys and wish them the best of luck on these upcoming tours!"

The band added, "We want to wish Jordan Lockrey the best of everything as he departs Carnifex after eight years, three amazing records and countless tours. We will be forever thankful for the creativity and musical vision Jordan brought to Carnifex. Please wish him well."


