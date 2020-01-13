Down's Windstein Open To New Music If Possible

Metal supergroup Down are reuniting this year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album "Nola", and Crowbar's Kirk Windstein says he is open to making new music with the band if the logistics can be worked out.

Down features Windstein, Pantera frontman Philip Anselmo, as well as Corrosion Of Conformity's Pepper Keenan. Kirk shared last month that he will be returning to the band for some live appearances to celebrate the 25th year milestone.

Windstein was asked about the possibility of the band making some new music during an interview with The Void With Christina. He responded,

"Some special shows, or something, for the 25th anniversary of 'NOLA', we're talking about all of that. But as far as doing a record and all of that, I don't know. It's not in my hands.

"In all honesty, you see how busy everyone is, me with Crowbar, Pepper with C.O.C., Phil with his 20 bands. I mean, if they were up for doing it and it didn't... My big thing, and I know Pepper feels the same way, and I'm sure Phil feels the same way as well, if it doesn't interfere with anything to do with...

"See, Down started out as a side project, and that's kind of where it would be again, where everyone's got their main things going on and Down would be done in the spare time."





Related Stories

Crematory Release New Song 'The Downfall'

Foo Fighter Turned Down Guns N' Roses 2019 In Review

Slipknot Considering Special Toned Down Full Album Show 2019 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne 'Death Bed' Report Shot Down By Daughter

Judas Priest Legend K.K. Downing Performs For First Time In 10 Years 2019 In Review

Tool, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down Stars Jam

Sammy Hagar On The Downfall Of Van Halen 2019 In Review

Kirk Windstein Returning To Down For Nola Anniversary

Sammy Hagar Reveals Downside To Van Halen's Success

More Down News



