Bad Wolves Release 'Sober' Video

William Lee | 01-14-2020

Bad Wolves

Bad Wolves have released a music video for their latest single "Sober." The track comes from the band's sophomore studio album, "N.A.T.I.O.N"

Frontman Tommy Vext had this to say about the concept of the track, "This song was a unique opportunity to talk about addiction not only from the perspective of the addict but also from the perspective of their loved ones.

"The message is very different from traditional songs that seem to always perpetuate a mentality of self victimization which is exactly the kind of misguided thinking that perpetuates the mental obsessive side of alcoholism & addiction.

"In the end the moral of the story is about holding on to not giving up on ourselves or the people who are trying - who are really, really trying to make and better themselves." Watch the video here


