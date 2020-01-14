Between The Buried And Me Announce 20th Anniversary Tour

Between The Buried And Me will be celebrating their 20th anniversary this year with a special two set North American tour this spring.

The first set of each show will include a career spanning setlist and the second set will feature the band playing their 2009 release, 'The Great Misdirect' in full.

The tour is scheduled to get underway on May 9th in Richmond, VA at The Canal and will wrap up on June 19th in Charlotte, NC at The Underground . See the dates below:

May 9th - The Canal - Richmond, VA

May 10th - Black Cat - Washington, DC

May 12th - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

May 13th - The Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

May 14th - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

May 15th - Mr Smalls Theatre - Millvale, PA

May 16th, 2020 - Magic Stick - Detroit, MI

May 17th - Red Flag - St. Louis, MO

May 19th - House of Blues - Chicago, IL

May 20th - Studio B at Skyway Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

May 22nd - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

May 23rd- The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

May 25th- Imperial Vancouver - Vancouver, BC

May 26th - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

May 27th - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR

May 29th- Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA

May 30th- Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA

May 31st - Fremont Country Club - Las Vegas, NV

June 1st - Garden Amp - Garden Grove, CA

June 2nd - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

June 4th - Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

June 5th - Trees - Dallas, TX

June 6th - Studio at Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

June 8th - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

June 9th - Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

June 11th - Vinyl Music Hall - Pensacola, FL

June 12th - The Masquerade - Hell - Atlanta, GA

June 13th - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

June 15th - The Opera House - Toronto, ON

June 16th- Bronson Centre Theatre - Ottawa, ON

June 17th - Fairmount Theatre - Montreal, QC

June 19th - The Underground - Charlotte, NC





