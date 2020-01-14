Tim McGraw Announces Here On Earth Summer Tour

Tim McGraw has announced that he will be hitting the road this summer for his headline Here On Earth Tour that will feature special guest Midland and support from Ingrid Andress.

The tour will be launched on July 10th in Syracuse, NY at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview and will wrap on September 26th in Chicago, IL at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

McGraw will also be teaming up with Luke Combs for two special stadium shows. The first one will be at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on September 4th and the second at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on September 12th.

Tim had this to say about the upcoming road trip, "Anyone who knows me knows how much I love to be outside in the summertime playing music. Everyone is there, sharing the moment, having fun and letting loose."

"To be here on earth in this moment, together, sharing our love for music and getting through all that life is throwing us - that's what it's all about." See the dates below:

July 10 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 11 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

July 12 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena

July 16 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park - Walnut Creek

July 17 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

July 18 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

July 23 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

July 24 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

July 25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

July 30 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

July 31 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park

August 1 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

August 6 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 7 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

August 8 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

August 13 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

August 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 15 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 21 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 22 - Sacramento, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

August 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

August 28 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

August 29 - Portland, OR - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

September 4 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium (with Luke Combs)

September 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park (with Luke Combs)

September 17 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

September 18 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 24 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 25 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

September 26 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre





