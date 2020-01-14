.

Tim McGraw Announces Here On Earth Summer Tour

Michael Angulia | 01-14-2020

Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw has announced that he will be hitting the road this summer for his headline Here On Earth Tour that will feature special guest Midland and support from Ingrid Andress.

The tour will be launched on July 10th in Syracuse, NY at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview and will wrap on September 26th in Chicago, IL at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

McGraw will also be teaming up with Luke Combs for two special stadium shows. The first one will be at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on September 4th and the second at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on September 12th.

Tim had this to say about the upcoming road trip, "Anyone who knows me knows how much I love to be outside in the summertime playing music. Everyone is there, sharing the moment, having fun and letting loose."

"To be here on earth in this moment, together, sharing our love for music and getting through all that life is throwing us - that's what it's all about." See the dates below:

July 10 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 11 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre
July 12 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena
July 16 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park - Walnut Creek
July 17 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
July 18 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
July 23 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
July 24 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
July 25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
July 30 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
July 31 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park
August 1 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
August 6 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
August 7 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
August 8 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
August 13 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
August 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
August 15 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 21 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 22 - Sacramento, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
August 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
August 28 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
August 29 - Portland, OR - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
September 4 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium (with Luke Combs)
September 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park (with Luke Combs)
September 17 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
September 18 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
September 24 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 25 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center
September 26 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre


