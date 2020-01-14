Volbeat Recruit Clutch For U.S. Spring Tour

Volbeat have announced that they will be hitting the U.S. this spring for a 15 date tour that will feature special guests Clutch on all but one of the dates.

The American dates are part of Volbeat's Rewind, Replay, Rebound World Tour and will include Clutch on all stops except in Hershey, PA where they will be supported by Gojira. The Picturebooks will open all shows.

The U.S. trek is scheduled to kick off on April 5th in Las Vegas, NV at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort and will finish on May 13th in New York City at The Rooftop at Pier 17.

Volbeat Had this to say, "We can't wait to get back to the States and bring a full, headline-length Volbeat show to our U.S. fans and we're beyond ecstatic to have our great friends in Clutch and our new friends in The Picturebooks joining us for the ride. We will see you very, very soon!" See all their upcoming dates below:

April 04 - Tempe, AZ - Big Surf KUPD UFest 2020

April 05 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort^

April 07 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom^

April 08 - Independence, MO - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena^

April 10 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^

April 11 - Beaumont, TX - Ford Arena^

April 13 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium^

April 14 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Coliseum^

April 15 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy^

May 01 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

May 02 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center#

May 03 - Charlotte, NC - Epicenter Festival

May 05 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre^

May 06 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center^

May 08 - Minneapolis, MN - 93X Twin City Takeover

May 09 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom^

May 10 - Grand Rapids, MI - The DeltaPlex Arena^

May 12 - Baltimore, MD - UMBC Event Center^

May 13 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17^

June 2 - Helsinki, Finland - Suvilahti

June 3-6 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rocks

June 5-7 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock am Park

June 5-7 - Nurburg, Germany - Rock im Park

June 8 - Hannover, Germany - Expo Plaza

June 11-12 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock

June 11-13 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival

June 14 - Derby, United Kingdom - Download Festival

June 16 - Belfast, United Kingdom - Ulster Hall

June 17 - Bristol, United Kingdom - O2 Academy

June 19 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

June 21 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - Pinkpop

June 25-27 // Madrid, Spain - Rock The Night Festival

June 07 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbühne

^with special guests Cluth and The Picturebooks

%KUPD UFest 2020

*WNOR Lunatic Luau with Disturbed

#with special guest Gojira and The Picturebooks





