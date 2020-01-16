Stone Temple Pilots Release 'Fare Thee Well' Video

Stone Temple Pilots have released a music video for their new track "Fare Thee Well". The song comes from the band's forthcoming first-ever acoustic album.

The unplugged record will be released on February 10th and will be entitled "Perdida." The album was drummer Eric Kretz's Bomb Shelter Studios.

Eric had this to say about the record, "Recording an acoustic album like 'Perdida' is something the band has wanted to do for many years. We performed on 'MTV Unplugged' in 1993, and we usually play acoustic mini-sets on tour, so when Robert and Dean started playing their new songs for us during our tour last year, we knew right away they would be perfect for an acoustic album."

Frontman Jeff Gutt added, "It's an emotionally honest album and I needed to approach it that way for these songs to resonate. I had to let myself be as vulnerable writing the lyrics as Dean and Robert were writing the music."

The "Fare Thee Well" video was directed by P.R. Brown (My Chemical Romance, John Mayer, Prince), and can be streamed here.





